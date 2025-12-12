Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Santander downgraded Siemens to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th.

Siemens stock opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.99. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. Siemens has a 12 month low of $94.55 and a 12 month high of $146.89.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $24.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Siemens had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.05%.Siemens has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.080-6.430 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

