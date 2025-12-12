Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $60.00

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.8182.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Core & Main from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Core & Main from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st.
CNM stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $67.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.
