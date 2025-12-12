Barclays Cuts Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $31.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MOS. HSBC lowered their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Mosaic Stock Up 6.2%

MOS stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.