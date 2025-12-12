STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $273.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get STERIS alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STERIS

Insider Transactions at STERIS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,020. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.55, for a total value of $1,297,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,747.25. This represents a 46.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $6,624,667. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 51.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of STERIS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 414,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 57,432 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,131,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $252.70 on Tuesday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $268.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.07 and a 200-day moving average of $243.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.