Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) Receives $94.75 Average PT from Analysts

Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOAR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Loar in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Loar by 390.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Loar by 8,383.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Loar by 5,286.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of NYSE LOAR opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.62. Loar has a one year low of $62.10 and a one year high of $99.67.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

