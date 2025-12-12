Contrasting Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) and Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $89.12 million 5.42 $58.11 million $2.56 8.36 Chicago Atlantic BDC $21.67 million 11.23 $9.62 million $0.79 13.49

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Chicago Atlantic BDC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Gladstone Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chicago Atlantic BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gladstone Capital and Chicago Atlantic BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 64.36% 9.48% 5.53% Chicago Atlantic BDC 33.72% 5.80% 5.46%

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Gladstone Capital pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 172.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Gladstone Capital and Chicago Atlantic BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40 Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00

Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Gladstone Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than Chicago Atlantic BDC.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Chicago Atlantic BDC on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. It operates as a business development company. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

About Chicago Atlantic BDC

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

