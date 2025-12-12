Analysts Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Target Price at $4.53

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.5333.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

