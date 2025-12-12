TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $11.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTGT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.91. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $22.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1,840.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,327 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in TechTarget by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 888,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

