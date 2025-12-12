Analysts Set Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY) Price Target at $48.08

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.0769.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waystar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 29th. Zacks Research raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Get Waystar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Insider Transactions at Waystar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 193,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,150,657. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $342,154.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,747,113.02. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,285. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Waystar in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Waystar during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waystar by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of WAY opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Waystar has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.11.

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.