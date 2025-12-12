Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $71.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 2.28. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $8,917,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,895,179.94. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 2,005,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,499,918.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,955,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,208,776. This represents a 33.71% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,217 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,500. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 344,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 40.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $68,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

