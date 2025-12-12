Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $9.00

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8571.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

LFST opened at $6.76 on Tuesday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -225.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $363.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 57,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $368,053.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 261,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,107.56. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

