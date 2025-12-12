Critical Review: Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) vs. Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) and Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Ameresco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvopetro Energy 37.69% 22.24% 17.66% Ameresco 3.34% 6.97% 1.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Ameresco shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Ameresco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameresco has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alvopetro Energy and Ameresco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ameresco 0 4 7 1 2.75

Ameresco has a consensus price target of $37.70, suggesting a potential upside of 17.45%. Given Ameresco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ameresco is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alvopetro Energy and Ameresco”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvopetro Energy $45.52 million 3.57 $16.30 million $0.52 8.50 Ameresco $1.77 billion 0.96 $56.76 million $1.19 26.97

Ameresco has higher revenue and earnings than Alvopetro Energy. Alvopetro Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ameresco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ameresco beats Alvopetro Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvopetro Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc., a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) costs of its customers' facilities; and projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. In addition, the company offers renewable energy solutions and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants that the company owns or develops for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy and O&M services; and electricity, processed renewable gas fuel, and heat or cooling produced from renewable sources of energy. Further, the company sells photovoltaic (PV) solar energy products and systems, as well as provides consulting, and enterprise energy management services; and operates wind farms. It serves the federal, state, local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, airports, public housing authorities and public universities, municipal utilities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated 185 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.