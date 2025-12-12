Brokerages Set Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Price Target at $21.67

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

TCMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 302.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $29.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $630.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

