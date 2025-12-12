Analysts Set City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) Target Price at $133.25

Shares of City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHCO shares. Zacks Research lowered City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on City in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of City in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

City Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.52. City has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $133.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $61.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. City had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that City will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,017 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $243,411.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,077,324.12. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 416 shares of company stock valued at $48,768. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in City by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in City by 463.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in City by 45.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in City by 28.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

