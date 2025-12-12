Analysts Set USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) Price Target at $26.33

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.3333.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Monday.

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 12.1%

USAR opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average of $15.88. USA Rare Earth has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.91.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Rare Earth by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in USA Rare Earth by 10,448.0% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 110.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

