Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Cut to “Hold” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial cut shares of Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital set a C$7.00 price objective on Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.50.

TCW stock opened at C$5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$3.69 and a 12 month high of C$6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.53.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.52%.The firm had revenue of C$300.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Bradley Peter David Fedora purchased 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,713.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,713. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. Also, Director Thomas Malcolm Alford bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,900. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their position. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $78,602. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

