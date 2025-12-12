Ameren Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,984 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ameren by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 343,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $97.19 on Friday. Ameren has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $106.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

