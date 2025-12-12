Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the typical volume of 165 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 10,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $495,255.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,380. The trade was a 64.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,928. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XENE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.74 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.