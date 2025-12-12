B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BTO. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$5.35 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.90.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.16 and a 12-month high of C$8.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 38.20%.The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, insider Andrew Bruce Brown sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,333 shares in the company, valued at C$129,997.50. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider William Lytle sold 817,121 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$5,989,496.93. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,686.75. This trade represents a 95.45% decrease in their position. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,253,978 shares of company stock worth $9,256,534. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue.

