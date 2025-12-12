Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FULC. Truist Financial set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2%

FULC stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $692.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.06.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $165,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 484,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,348,049.92. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.