Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $125.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $134.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Autoliv from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.31. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $129.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The auto parts company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.22. Autoliv had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 7.09%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 1,892.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

