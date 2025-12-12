National Bankshares Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$85.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.20.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TXG

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources Dividend Announcement

TSE TXG opened at C$64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of C$26.29 and a 52-week high of C$69.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.