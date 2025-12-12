National Bankshares Cuts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$85.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$66.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$64.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.
Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.
