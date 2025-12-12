CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $560.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Daiwa Capital Markets from $530.00 to $560.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.65.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.4%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $517.65 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $516.91 and a 200 day moving average of $481.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a PE ratio of -410.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,108,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,213,210.98. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,551 shares of company stock worth $61,271,805. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $106,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 71.3% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 13.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

