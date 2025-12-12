AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Cut to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of AB Volvo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.14.

AB Volvo (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). AB Volvo had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.79 billion. Research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

