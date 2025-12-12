Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In other news, SVP Reed Stultz sold 4,692 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total value of $241,684.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952.15. The trade was a 90.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $1,785,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,405,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,686,750.47. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $2,220,707 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 93.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,478.6% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

