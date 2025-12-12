Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on POU. CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.21.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

POU stock opened at C$25.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$23.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.36. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 18.92%.The firm had revenue of C$187.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.4075758 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd is a Canadian energy company that explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company takes part in exploration and production in Alberta and British Columbia. Sales for Paramount’s products are priced in a multitude of markets that span the United States and Canada.

See Also

