PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Cut to “Neutral” at Arete

Arete downgraded shares of PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Arete currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDD. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete Research set a $130.00 price objective on PDD in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.43.

Get PDD alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDD

Shares of PDD opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. PDD has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in PDD by 4.3% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PDD by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 39.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.