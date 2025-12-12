Argus Cuts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $245.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Argus from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.17.

Shares of TMUS opened at $195.33 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $194.65 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.04. The company has a market capitalization of $218.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 39.23%.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO Srini Gopalan purchased 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,720.16. The trade was a 21.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,237,172 shares of company stock valued at $284,993,242 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 46,761 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 475.0% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 17,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $42,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

