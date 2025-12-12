Exzeo Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:XZO) Quiet Period To Expire on December 15th

Exzeo Group’s (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 15th. Exzeo Group had issued 8,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $168,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Exzeo Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on XZO. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Exzeo Group in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Exzeo Group in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. William Blair began coverage on Exzeo Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Exzeo Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of XZO opened at $19.85 on Friday. Exzeo Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Exzeo Group (NYSE:XZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.40 million.

Exzeo provides turnkey insurance technology and operations solutions to insurance carriers and their agents based on a proprietary platform of purpose-built software and data analytics applications that are specifically designed for the property and casualty, or P&C, insurance ecosystem. Exzeo’s Insurance-as-a-Service (IaaS) platform, which we refer to as the “Exzeo Platform,” currently includes nine highly configurable software and data analytics applications that are purpose-built to serve insurance companies and other customers in the insurance value chain.

