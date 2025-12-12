Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $265.00 to $275.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial traded as high as $238.47 and last traded at $237.57, with a volume of 4141079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.81.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.70.

In related news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,269 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $713,132.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,238,868.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.03, for a total value of $3,961,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $10,727,379.45. This trade represents a 26.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 280,218 shares of company stock valued at $62,395,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Severin Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 10,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average is $214.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

