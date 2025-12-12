MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Insider Acquires £196.50 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Johnson bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £196.50.

Leanne Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 5th, Leanne Johnson purchased 57 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 349 per share, for a total transaction of £198.93.

On Monday, October 6th, Leanne Johnson purchased 52 shares of MJ Gleeson stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 per share, with a total value of £196.56.

MJ Gleeson Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 394 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £229.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.14. MJ Gleeson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 320 and a 12-month high of GBX 538. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 371.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MJ Gleeson ( LON:GLE ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX 28.88 EPS for the quarter. MJ Gleeson had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that MJ Gleeson plc will post 35.1412429 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 500 target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 500.

MJ Gleeson Company Profile

MJ Gleeson plc comprises two divisions: Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land.

Gleeson Homes is the leading low-cost, affordable housebuilder with the vision of “Building Homes. Changing Lives.” Focusing on areas where affordable housing is most needed in the Midlands and North of England, Gleeson Homes’ average selling price was £193,900, 34% lower than other housebuilders average selling price of £291,700 in the same geographic regions.

