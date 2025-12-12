Insider Buying: Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Insider Acquires £149,614.72 in Stock

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Blair acquired 95,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 157 per share, for a total transaction of £149,614.72.
Adrian Blair also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 22nd, Adrian Blair bought 74,300 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 per share, with a total value of £149,343.
- On Tuesday, October 21st, Adrian Blair purchased 49,623 shares of Trustpilot Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 per share, with a total value of £99,246.
Trustpilot Group Stock Performance
LON TRST opened at GBX 162 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.55. Trustpilot Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125.40 and a 52-week high of GBX 361.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £646.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 331 to GBX 343 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340.75.
Trustpilot Group Company Profile
Trustpilot began in 2007 with a simple yet powerful idea that is more relevant today than ever — to be the universal symbol of trust, bringing consumers and businesses together through reviews. Trustpilot is open, independent, and impartial — we help consumers make the right choices and businesses to build trust, grow and improve.
Today, we have more than 300 million reviews and 67 million monthly active users across the globe, with 127 billion annual Trustpilot brand impressions, and the numbers keep growing.
