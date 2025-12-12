Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price at $32.00

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DarioHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on DarioHealth in a report on Friday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DarioHealth stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth Corp. ( NASDAQ:DRIO Free Report ) by 229.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of DarioHealth worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRIO opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

