Analysts Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price at $32.00

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DarioHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $16.00 price objective on DarioHealth in a report on Friday, November 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
DarioHealth Price Performance
DRIO opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
