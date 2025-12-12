Brokerages Set Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Price Target at $6.00

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Friday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.55.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flux Power will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 4.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,129,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 125,043 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

