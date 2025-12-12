Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.01. 105,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 83,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $766,392,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

