Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.01. 105,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 83,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
