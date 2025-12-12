Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Tubes; Mine & Forests; and Holding Companies & Other segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes and onshore rigid line pipes; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections.

