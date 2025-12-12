Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Trading Down 12.2% – Should You Sell?

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.1889 and last traded at $29.1889. 70 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.21.

Österreichische Post Company Profile

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

