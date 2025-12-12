Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.6482. Approximately 6,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 10,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wah Fu Education Group in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.59.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

