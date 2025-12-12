Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.3920 and last traded at $12.3920. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 3,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MALJF

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 1.2%

About Magellan Aerospace

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

(Get Free Report)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.