Litigation Capital Management (LON:LIT) Trading Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Litigation Capital Management Limited (LON:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10. 274,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 653,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.50.

Litigation Capital Management Trading Down 4.8%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.77, a current ratio of 17.54 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.31.

About Litigation Capital Management

Litigation Capital Management (“LCM”) is an alternative asset manager specialising in litigation financing solutions internationally. Through our two business models, direct balance sheet and third party fund management, we create value through our three primary investment strategies – single-cases; case portfolios; and acquisition of insolvency claims.

