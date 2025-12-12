H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.2040 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 7,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 40,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.16.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $10.8 billion as at December 31, 2023. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 26.9 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.