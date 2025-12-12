Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.11. 39,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 17,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The company has a market cap of $147.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.94%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 30,850.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Company Profile

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

