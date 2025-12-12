Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Shares Up 0% – Time to Buy?

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$54.99 and last traded at C$54.97. 266,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 65,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$53.44.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments namely Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialized Transportation segment. Its Specialized Transportation segment provides specialized temperature controlled services to healthcare customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.