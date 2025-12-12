Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.8250 and last traded at $29.8250. 511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.3950.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 1.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

