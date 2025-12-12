First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (LON:FKU) Shares Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP (LON:FKU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,858 and last traded at GBX 3,850. Approximately 178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 946 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,832.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,811.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,681.10.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX UCITS ETF Class A GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.