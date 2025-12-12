PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.98 and last traded at $95.93. 35,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 45,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDUR. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 17.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 27,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,718,000 after purchasing an additional 451,566 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

