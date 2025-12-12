Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.67 and last traded at $29.77. 9,844 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 8,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 4.63% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

