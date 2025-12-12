First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Up 4.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) traded up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.4148 and last traded at $0.3981. 1,729,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,127,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3805.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of First Mining Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

First Mining Gold Price Performance

About First Mining Gold

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.18.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

