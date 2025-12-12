First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXN) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXNGet Free Report)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.19. 302,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 547,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 116.0% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $70,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund by 33.6% in the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund (FXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Energy index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US energy stocks. The underlying index uses multi-factor selection and tiered equal-weighting. FXN was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

