Knights Group (LON:KGH) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 157.25 and last traded at GBX 159. 58,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 180,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.

Knights Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £136.69 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Knights Group (LON:KGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 23.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Knights Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knights Group Holdings plc will post 22.0875439 earnings per share for the current year.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

